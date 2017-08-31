Storms Thursday afternoon and evening: what to expect

Severe storms, heavy rain until Harvey’s remnants pass to the northeast

The Storm Prediction Center outlined a ‘SLIGHT RISK’ of severe storms for much of North and Central Alabama as well as Middle Tennessee for Thursday and Thursday night. Severe thunderstorms with tornadoes and strong winds are possible; however, most storms will just feature heavy rain and lightning.

Be alert for any warnings that may be required for your area! This threat of severe weather diminishes after 10 PM, and it should be completely gone by midnight. Harvey’s remnant low passes northeast of the Valley Friday; clouds and some scattered showers are still possible throughout the day. All of the wet, stormy weather moves out by the weekend.

What to expect through the evening: The timeline for storms is broad. Multiple ‘rain bands’ wrapping into the center make for a chaotic look on radar and leave the specifics lacking a lot of clear detail more than an hour or two in advance.

In general, the best chance of severe storms occurs over the western half of Alabama (and into West/Middle Tennessee) from now through about sunset. The greater threat near and east of I-65 starts a little later and ends between 10 pm and midnight.

Total rainfall still looks like it’ll be enough for some minor flooding; widespread, significant flooding is NOT likely:

Football Friday: The ‘stormy’ weather exits Thursday night leaving it cloudy and damp on Friday. We maintain a 50% chance of patchy showers (occasionally heavy enough to need some rain gear and windshield wipers) during the day, but most of the rain will be gone Friday night for football. Expect temperatures in the lower 70s with a west-northwest wind as high as 20 miles per hour; any rain during football Friday evening would be light and more of an inconvenience than anything else.

Field conditions may be sloppy after some stadiums get more and 1-2″ additional rainfall through early Friday morning.

