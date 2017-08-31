× Shoals man charged in insurance scheme that allegedly took millions of dollars from elderly customers

ATHENS, Ala. — A Muscle Shoals man has been arrested and charged with insurance fraud and financial exploitation of an elderly person, in a case potentially involving millions of dollars, according to the Alabama Department of Insurance.

Ronald Warren Powell, 55, turned himself in to Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday and was released on bond.

The charges against Powell allege that he gained control of millions of dollars under false pretenses from elderly victims who thought they were buying insurance policies, but instead the money went to Powell, according to sources from the Alabama Department of Insurance.

The charges also allege other victims claimed they were unaware their signatures had been forged and their funds diverted to Powell, according to insurance department sources.

Powell had previously been barred from selling financial securities in Alabama in a 2015 action by the Alabama Securities Commission. Powell had served as chairman and CEO of the Tom Jones Insurance and Financial Services Group in Muscle Shoals, according to the Alabama Securities Commission.

He was indicted on one count of first-degree insurance fraud and one count of financial exploitation of an elderly person.