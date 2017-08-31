Severe weather threat ends with a rainy, windy cooler Friday

Heavy rain and storms moving out tonight, more rain on Friday

Rain bands from the remnants of Harvey move out of the Tennessee Valley tonight, but more scattered, light rain is likely overnight into Friday morning. In fact, the clouds and rain look to be so persistent that we will have trouble warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s (at best) Friday afternoon. It will be breezy too: gusts as high as 30-35 MPH (Wind Advisory is in effect).

Football Friday: The ‘stormy’ weather exits Thursday night leaving it cloudy and damp on Friday. We maintain a 50% chance of patchy showers (occasionally heavy enough to need some rain gear and windshield wipers) during the day, but most of the rain will be gone Friday night for football. Expect temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a west-northwest wind as high as 30 miles per hour; any rain during football Friday evening would be light and more of an inconvenience than anything else.

Field conditions may be sloppy after some stadiums get more and 1-2″ additional rainfall through early Friday morning.

