Multi-vehicle wreck on I-565 has traffic backed up to Chapman Mountain

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 565 has caused a major traffic backup this morning. The wreck happened near Oakwood Avenue in the westbound lanes.

Our camera shows traffic backed up all the way to Chapman mountain.

There were no injures involved in the wreck, but it has blocked the left-most lanes. Only one lane of traffic can get by the scene at this time.

Those who usually take Highway 72 East to Interstate 565 for your morning drive may want to take a different route this morning.