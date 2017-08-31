Irma strengthens into a category 2 hurricane; forecast to become a major hurricane next week

ZCZC MIATCPAT1 ALL

TTAA00 KNHC DDHHMM

BULLETIN

Hurricane Irma Advisory Number 5

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL112017

1100 AM AST Thu Aug 31 2017

…HURRICANE IRMA RAPIDLY INTENSIFYING OVER THE EASTERN ATLANTIC…

SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST…1500 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————–

LOCATION…16.9N 33.8W

ABOUT 650 MI…1050 KM W OF THE CABO VERDE ISLANDS

ABOUT 1845 MI…2975 KM E OF THE LEEWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…100 MPH…155 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 10 MPH…17 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…979 MB…28.91 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK

——————————

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Irma was located

near latitude 16.9 North, longitude 33.8 West. Irma is moving toward

the west-northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h). This general motion is

forecast through early Friday, followed by a generally westward

motion on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 100 mph (155 km/h)

with higher gusts. Irma is forecast to become a major hurricane by

tonight and is expected to be an extremely dangerous hurricane for

the next several days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles

(130 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 979 mb (28.91 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

None

NEXT ADVISORY

————-

Next complete advisory at 500 PM AST.

$$

Forecaster Blake