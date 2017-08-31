Have dinner with former Alabama RB Siran Stacy to benefit Her Voice in the Rocket City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Next week, you can have dinner with an Alabama football legend and help women in Huntsville.

Her Voice, a ministry to support women in recovery announced that former Alabama running back Siran Stacy will be the keynote speaker during the first dinner gala hosted at Twickenham Church of Christ.

Organizers say funds raised through the event will allow Her Voice to help women find their way, identify with their true identity in Christ and find her voice of hope.

Siran Stacy overcame many obstacles, including the tragic loss of his wife and four of his children in a fatal car wreck in 2007.

You're invited to join them to hear how Stacy learned to live life after tragedy, forgive others, and find hope again.

On Thursday, September 7, hear his story of hope and how he once again has found joy. Tickets are $70 and are available for purchase by emailing HerVoiceRocketCity@gmail.com