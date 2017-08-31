× God was calling the plays – Nurse at the right place, at the right time to save Councilman Russell’s life

ADISON, Ala. – As the Valley prepares for another Football Friday, one man will not be on the field, Huntsville Councilman Mark Russell.

Councilman Russell collapsed from a heart attack while officiating a Madison Academy game last week.

He is at home recovering from his heart attack tonight, thanks to a woman he credits with helping give him a second chance on this earth: Paulette Berryman.

You’ll find Berryman also on the sidelines during Madison Academy football games. She says with a smile, “I appointed myself the school football photographer.”

She posts pictures of every game onto her Facebook page for the students, players, and families to enjoy. It’s something she loves to do.

Before Friday’s game, she captured this image of councilman Mark Russell walking toward the field.

Alongside the players, Mark Russell donned his usual uniform and prepared to officiate the game.

Berryman remembers reconnecting with Russell later at the twenty-yard line.

“The play was down, and he blew the whistle. Mr. Russell blew the whistle, and he stepped out onto the field,” she said.

But he collapsed moments later, just feet from her. Berryman barely stopped before she shifted from an observer to an MVP and ran toward Russell.

She is also a cardiac nurse, exactly the kind of person Russell needed in that moment. She recognized the signs of a heart attack: “I knew in my mind that he had not fallen and had not tripped. Because most people push out to protect themselves. And he did not. He just kind of crumbled,” she noted. “I did a quick assessment of his breathing and pulse status and found there was none.”

Berryman said she was not afraid. Instead, she used the training she has gone through, and taught others, over the course of her more than 30-year career.

The game may have paused, but seconds still counted on the field where Russell lay.

“Early defibrillation saves people’s lives. Early CPR saves their brain,” Berryman notes.

In just moments, many others joined Berryman in surrounding Russell. There were many medical professionals either working at the game, or watching it, who came to assist. EMT’s were able to take Russell to Huntsville Hospital for further treatment.

Days later, the rescued councilman would note online that he believes God put Berryman at his side.

She said that “I would agree with him 100 percent.”

She met with Mark Russell at the hospital after he was feeling better. She said it was unnecessary to be thanked for doing “what any other health professional would do,” but she appreciated his gratitude.

She remains humble, but Berryman’s are two of the hands that helped save Mark Russell’s life.

“I was just reacting to years of training. It’s just what we do,” she said simply.

“Maybe he has been given a second chance. And I think, though my interaction with him, that he will take full advantage of that.”