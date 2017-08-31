Florence police seek identities of forgery suspects

FLORENCE, Ala. – Law enforcement across two states need help identifying three theft suspects. The crooks were caught on surveillance cameras getting money which didn’t belong to them.

In late July, three people shuffled across northwest Alabama and southern Tennessee cashing stolen checks. Six police departments need help getting them behind bars.

Over a three-day period, two men and a woman went into the same store in Florence cashing forged checks.

They’ve racked quite a few charges and its time to put them in jail.

Muscle Shoals police have this week’s most wanted.

Fred Roberts has an outstanding arrest warrant for not showing up to court on a charge of theft of property.

Jedediah Reynolds is nest on the list. Muscle Shoals police are holding arrest warrants for DUI, reckless driving and attempting to elude.

Patrick Brannon wraps up the most wanted. He has an outstanding arrest warrant with Muscle Shoals police for theft of property.

We’ve made it pretty easy to cash in on your own knowledge. Call or text the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line, and cash will be waiting on you at the bank. All you have to do is give us a tip which leads to an arrest; while you remain anonymous.

The tip line phone number is (256) 386-8685. Send your text message to 274637, make sure to include which crime you are referring to.