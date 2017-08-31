Flies found near the food prep area in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Lucia's Cocina Mexicana Score: 91
208 West Market Street, Athens
Violations:
- Inspectors found employees using bare-hand contact with ready-to-eat foods
- Employees were also seen wiping their hands on common kitchen cloths
Original Pig Stand Score: 79
900 Hwy 31 N, Hartselle
Violations:
- Toxic chemicals stored directly above the prep table
- Chemical bottles were not labeled properly
- There were flies in both of the food prep areas of the restaurant
- A personal drinking cup was sitting on an active cutting board
Clean Plate Recommendation:
Smallcakes Score: 100
2000 Cecil Ashburn Dr, Huntsville