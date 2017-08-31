Flies found near the food prep area in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Lucia's Cocina Mexicana     Score: 91        

208 West Market Street, Athens

Violations:

  • Inspectors found employees using bare-hand contact with ready-to-eat foods
  • Employees were also seen wiping their hands on common kitchen cloths

 

Original Pig Stand     Score: 79

900 Hwy 31 N, Hartselle

Violations:

  • Toxic chemicals stored directly above the prep table
  • Chemical bottles were not labeled properly
  • There were flies in both of the food prep areas of the restaurant
  • A personal drinking cup was sitting on an active cutting board

 

Clean Plate Recommendation:

Smallcakes     Score: 100

2000 Cecil Ashburn Dr, Huntsville