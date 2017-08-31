× Federal Judge denies Tad Cummins’ request to be released from jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A federal judge has denied Tad Cummins request to be released from jail.

Cummins and his alleged victim were the focus of a month-long AMBER Alert that followed them across the country earlier this year. They were eventually found in rural California. Cummins was returned to Nashville to face trial.

The motion argued Cummins is being held “ under conditions that deny him a reasonable opportunity to meet with counsel privately.”

The U.S. government filed a response opposing the motion stating that Cummins’ claim that the United States is preventing him from meeting with his attorney in private is untrue.

“The United States Marshal Service has located two transportation requests from the Defendant to meet with counsel in Nashville and he was brought on both occasions. The United States Marshal Service confirms that when the Defendant was transported to Nashville to meet with his attorney, he was provided a private consultation room.”

According to court documents, the motion to re-open a detention hearing at Cummins’ request was denied on Thursday because a motion was granted on Wednesday granting Cummins a new attorney.

A motion filed by his former attorney, Dumaka Shabazz, requested he be relieved from representing Cummins.

A third motion was filed where Brent Horst took over Cummin’s representation.

The judge denied the original request due to this switch and the response from the federal government opposing the motion.