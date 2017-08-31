Limestone County Investigators: 2 men found dead inside car with gunshot wounds
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent double homicide. The incident happened at a home on Analicia Drive.
Investigators have tweeted that two men were found dead in a driveway.
The road is blocked off to traffic at this time, and the property has been taped off.
The Sheriff’s Office is keeping us away from the home, and is releasing very little information at this time.
34.764961 -86.788531