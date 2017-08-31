× Limestone County Investigators: 2 men found dead inside car with gunshot wounds

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent double homicide. The incident happened at a home on Analicia Drive.

Investigators have tweeted that two men were found dead in a driveway.

BREAKING: LCSO on scene of apparent double homicide on Analicia Drive. Car found in driveway with two males deceased with gunshot wounds. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) August 31, 2017

The road is blocked off to traffic at this time, and the property has been taped off.

The Sheriff’s Office is keeping us away from the home, and is releasing very little information at this time.

WHNT News 19 has a crew on the scene. We’re working to track down the latest information on this breaking news story.