50 Mile Yard Sale returns for Labor Day weekend

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - The 50 Mile Yard Sale is back again for the Labor Day weekend. It started off as a simple community event. "We just started advertising it from Section to Bryant because that was 50 miles and it just caught on the first year. It caught on ever since," said the creator Wanda Wilson.

Wilson is no stranger to the yard sale concept. "Well I went out of the furniture business in 1990 and I've been doing yard sales and flee markets ever since," she said. She created the sale as a way for people to sell their various odds and ends.

We spoke to one local woman who was selling for a special cause.

"We do the yard sale every year," said Mary Moore Adams. Moore is raising money for the Mackland Baptist Church in Rosalie that was destroyed in the tornadoes back in November. The yard sale presents the perfect opportunity to help.

"Got our church, fellowship halls, everything. So we're having to rebuild from the ground. I've been at Mackland all my life and so has my mother. It's just a part of us."