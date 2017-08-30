Walk to Defeat ALS to take place October 14th.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. --If you're looking for a great cause to support while also getting some time outdoors you'll want to mark the Walk to Defeat ALS on your calendar.

The Walk to Defeat ALS is an opportunity to bring hope to people living with ALS by raising money for research. The walk is the ALS Association’s biggest annual event.

The event is set for Saturday, October 14 at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology. Same day registration starts at 10 a.m. with the walk following at 11 a.m. The walk is approximately two miles. Participants are encouraged to walk as little or as far as they wish.

For Information call 256-683-7922.