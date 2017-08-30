Tropical Storm Irma Develops in the Atlantic

Just west of of the Cape Verde Islands a tropical wave has developed into Tropical Storm Irma. Irma is already a strong tropical storm, producing sustained winds of 50 mph.

Irma will likely remain a tropical storm over the next couple of days before moving over warmer waters by Saturday. As the storm moves over more favorable conditions for development Irma could become a hurricane over the weekend, just east of the Lesser Antilles.

It’s still too far out to say if this storm could have any impacts on the US, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on it.

The most recent discussion on Irma from the National Hurricane Center is below: