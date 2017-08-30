× Team Capsule: Georgia Bulldogs

The Bulldogs have most of their defense returning and have the best 1-2 running back duo in the league since Mark Ingram and Trent Richardson shared time at Alabama in 2010. But there’s a caution to all that. Georgia is coming off an 8-5 season in Kirby Smart’s debut that was the second-worst mark since 1996. Nick Chubb (1,130 yards) and Sony Michel (840 yards) are incredible. However, the Bulldogs must find a passing attack, or Georgia will see eight-men defensive lines going up against an O-line with only two returning starters. Helping with depth are four transfers, including guys who may potentially become the No. 1 placekicker and punter. Final concern: road games at Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Auburn and Tennessee.

Head Coach: Kirby Smart (second year at Georgia, 8-5)

Coordinators: Mel Tucker (defense), Jim Chaney (offense)

Social Media: http://www.georgiadogs.com, @FootballUGA, @KirbySmartUGA

2016 Record: 8-5 overall, 4-4 in the SEC, lost to TCU in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl

2017 Schedule:

Sept. 2 Appalachian State

Sept. 9 at Notre Dame

Sept. 16 Samford

Sept. 23 Mississippi State

Sept. 30 at Tennessee

Oct. 7 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 14 Missouri

Oct. 21 Off

Oct. 28 Florida (in Jacksonville)

Nov. 4 South Carolina

Nov. 11 at Auburn

Nov. 18 Kentucky

Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech

Circle The Date: And, turn back the clock – it’s Georgia vs. Notre Dame on Sept. 9 in a rematch of the 1981 Sugar Bowl where the Dawgs and Herschel Walker clinched the program’s last national title

Top Returnees: RB Nick Chubb, RB Sony Michel, LB Lorenzo Carter, S Dominick Sanders, DT Trenton Thompson, LB Roquan Smith

Will Win SEC East If…: It beats Florida in their annual rivalry game and doesn’t slip up at Tennessee.

What They Said: “Our players expect to win. And we don’t want players who don’t expect to win. When you come to the University of Georgia … you’re going to be one of the best players in the country, coming from one of the best states in the country, one of the best high school football states in the country. We expect them to come in with that attitude and demeanor. You create that, and it permeates your program by how you carry yourself and perform on the field.” – Kirby Smart

What We Say: Second in SEC East, Taxslayer Bowl