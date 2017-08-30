Passion drives this week’s Tools for Teachers Winner from Walnut Grove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala- WHNT went to Walnut Grove Elementary in New Market to award Mrs. Laura Faulk with $319.

"Thank you, thank you so much! Wow that's great! Wow! Guys look at all that money," exclaimed Faulk. "I have lots of kids in my room this year so this will come in handy."

When it comes to teaching 4th grade at Walnut Grove, Principal Kathy Reynolds said Faulk is in a class all by herself. "Laura is currently our 4th grade teacher. She is the only 4th grade teacher we have right now so she is a one man show."

Reynolds said Faulk's dedication to her students can be summed up in one word. "Laura has a passion for her kids. She loves her kids and the kids know it."

And it's easy to hear that passion while talking to this Tools For Teachers winner.

"I love 4th grade. 4th grade is absolutely the best grade. They are nine years old and that's a great age to have." said Mrs. Faulk. "I love our school. We have a great school here, and I really enjoy teaching. The best thing about teaching is the kids. It's never boring; it's always exciting."

Ben Smith decided to get the entire school involved and announced Mrs. Faulk as the winner over the intercom. "Hello everyone I am Ben Smith from WHNT News 19 in Huntsville. I'd like to announce that Laura Faulk won $319 with our Tools For Teachers so make sure you congratulate her being an outstanding teacher and winning $319!"

