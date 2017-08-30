Nick Saban remembers throwing a “Nick fit” at Jimbo Fisher during LSU days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com) - Facing former assistants is nothing new for Nick Saban at this point.

The Saturday reunion with Jimbo Fisher will mark the 11th such game since Saban arrived at Alabama. So far, it's gone well for the mentor. Saban's won all 10 games by an average score of 42-10. Nobody's been closer than Will Muschamp's Florida Gators in a 21-point loss in Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2014.

Alabama vs. Florida State will be the first time Saban meets Fisher as head coaches. Hired by Saban at LSU in 2000, Fisher was the Tigers' offensive coordinator through 2006.

