More rain, severe storms possible Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tropical Storm Harvey made a final landfall early Wednesday morning near Cameron, Louisiana, but the sprawling effects of the storm had already spread north into the Tennessee Valley region by mid-morning. Rainfall already exceeded one inch in band from Franklin and Lawrence Counties southeast into Cullman County, and more is on the way.

Harvey weakens to a ‘depression’ tonight and shifts northeast across Mississippi toward West Tennessee Thursday. Several waves of rain and some occasional thunderstorms pass through tonight and early Thursday, but our heaviest storms (with the potential to be severe) come from late morning through midday, afternoon and evening. Yes, it’s going to be a long day of watching small storms for any signs of turning severe or producing short-lived tornadoes.

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com's Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

When to expect the rain and storms: The timing for the roughest storms is listed above, but there will be other periods of rain with some occasional thunder and lightning through Thursday and Friday:

Wednesday night: 6 PM to midnight

Thursday morning: Spotty showers possible before 8 AM

Thursday: 10 AM to 10 PM (some severe storms possible - see above)

Friday: patchy areas of rain lingering from overnight through mid-morning, a few more in the afternoon

Saturday: a slim chance of an isolated shower or two; most of us won't see a drop of rain

Harvey's remnant low moves northeast of Nashville by Saturday morning wrapping drier air in behind it; that shuts down the threat of rain (except for a very slim chance of a spotty shower) for the weekend.

How much rain should you expect? Short-range forecast models flip-flop a lot. It's in their nature, so when you see an image showing variable rainfall, understand that these are estimates:

Worried about high school football and UNA's game Thursday night? Be alert! Some of those storms will be rough.

Worried about high school football for Friday night? Don't be worried. Rain will be moving out.

Need some specifics about the weekend or next week? They're always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the "Daily Forecast" section on Live Alert 19!