Limestone Community mourns death of teen who finished fight with cancer

ELKMONT, Ala. - The Limestone community is mourning following the death of 18-year-old Leah Siebert.

Leah was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancer of the connective tissues in 2014.

"She was never broken down, ever. Like you could ask her how she was doing and you could tell that wasn't doing well, but she would say 'I'm okay, I'm doing good'. She never had anything negative to say about what she was going through or anything. She always had a positive outlook," said Anna Grace Wales.

An outlook that isn't as easy for Leah's friends to understand.

"We are always going to be selfish, and wonder why they left too soon or why they had to leave at all. But we've just got to put our faith in God and realize that's his plan for all of us. We just can't question that," said Wales.

It's clear that Leah touched so many lives, and even though she is gone, her memory will live on.

"If you didn't get to meet her you're missing out because she was a beautiful person, a beautiful soul. But if you did get to meet her you're lucky. She was really a blessing with anybody that she interacted with," said Wales.

Leah's visitation will be Thursday, August 31 from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Elkmont High School gym. Her funeral is on Friday, September 1 at 2 p.m. at Limestone Chapel.