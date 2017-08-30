How can you help? Join the effort: Alabama Broadcasters – Together for Texas

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Alabama Broadcasters Association and its partners across the state are joining together to collect funds to support victims displaced by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

This Friday, September 1, join WHNT News 19 to help to raise funds for The American Red Cross. Volunteers will be at the Kroger on Drake Avenue from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. collecting money donations only. Donations can be given in the form of cash, check, or money order.

Where?

Kroger

2009 Drake Ave SW

Huntsville, AL 35801

When?

Friday, September 21

5 a.m. – 7 p.m.

What?

Money donations to the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is also encouraging people to donate money on their website or text 90999 to donate $10.