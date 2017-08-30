Gadsden man intentionally rammed his vehicle into a woman’s car, charged with domestic violence

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — Officials say a 26-year-old Gadsden man has been arrested in connection to domestic violence.

“Devin Ray Mass, 26, of Gadsden, is charged with one count of second-degree domestic violence, which is a felony,” investigator Brandi Fuller said in a press release.

Officials say the suspect was in his vehicle and followed his victim’s vehicle, attempting to get her to pull over on the side of the road. When she wouldn’t pull over he rammed his vehicle into hers, causing her to crash into a fence. The victim’s car was totaled and she suffered minor injuries.

Mass was booked into Etowah County Detention Center and was released on a $5,000 bond. He is not allowed to have any contact with his victim.

The Etowah County Detention Center has records of him being arrested three times in the past five years.