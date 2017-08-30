× Former UNA athletic trainer charged with sexual abuse

FLORENCE, Ala. — Another allegation of sexual misconduct has come out of the University of North Alabama Wednesday. This one involves an indictment handed down against a former athletic department employee.

Nicholas Alexander turned himself in at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, charged with sexual abuse.

Prosecutors say Alexander was indicted for having inappropriate sexual contact with a student athlete.

University of North Alabama officials say allegations were brought to their attention in March.

It was at that point the university launched a full investigation and removed him from the campus. University leaders say he was also banned from further contact with students.

The investigation concluded Alexander violated UNA policy, and the case was turned over to the Lauderdale County District Attorneys Office.

He resigned before UNA was able to terminate his employment.

When asked if more student athletes were possible victims, prosecutors declined to comment.

Nicholas Alexander has been released on a $25,000 bond. He is expected to be arraigned on the sexual abuse charge in September. ​