Faulty water line creates several problems for Mentone

MENTONE, Ala. - A water line on Cutler Avenue and West River Road is causing Mentone a lot of problems. "It's outdated. It's not installed to specs, it's not strong enough," said Mayor Rob Hammond.

Every time the pipe leaks or bursts, it affects the water supply all over the city. "Some of the summer camps have been affected by some of these leaks. Even the school was affected by these leaks," said Mayor Hammond.

Replacing the entire pump is a project that will cost somewhere around 370 thousand dollars. Mentone applied for a community block grant from the state to cover the cost. "It'll give our whole water system a lot more integrity and a lot more sound."'

With tourism being a huge part of Mentone, going without water can be detrimental to businesses, especially during the peak season. "It's pretty tough," said Jordan White, an employee of the The Wildflower Cafe.

The Wildflower Cafe has shut down three times in the past two years because of this pipe problem. "We're actually not allowed to serve food to the customers. We're not allowed to get food prepped for the rest of the week. We have to completely stop service," said White.

"When people make special trips to Mentone, you know to stay in cabins and hotels and stuff like that, and they're looking forward to eating here at this restaurant, it's hard on us to not be able to serve them."

Business owners are a lot more comfortable knowing that efforts are underway to hopefully fix the issue before the fall season.