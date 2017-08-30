Decatur linebacker Josh Marsh makes a childhood dream come true

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - Decatur linebacker Josh Marsh was not always the one making the tackles. He grew up playing running back but on his first day of practice as a freshman head coach Jere Adcock moved him to defense. Then last season, as a junior, Marsh led the state with 2016 tackles. After that the offers started coming in from schools like Louisville, Wake Forest, Troy, and Memphis. "My mom was showing me a thing the other day, when I was little I used to write down when I was praying, I'd write down dreams and goals. What that was gonna look like, and how I thought it was gonna play out," Marsh told WHNT News 19's Taylor Tannebaum. "So she found this paper I wrote down that I was gonna go to Auburn and play football there, and stuff."

The prayer was answered on July 21st after Marsh impressed the Auburn coaching staff with his 40 time at a summer camp. Malzahn asked to see the rising senior in his office, and that's when Marsh says he received the offer he had been waiting for. "I looked at mom she started to get teary eyes, and starting crying. Dad was smiling at me cause we had all known this has been my lifelong dream, and so then he got up to go see if other coaches were ready for me. He walked back in and, I just told him i wanna come here, so I'm committing."

It's all part of a journey that began in the woods behind his childhood home. "It's just paying off after this entire time. It's just mind blowing I guess."