× ADOC searches for inmate who escaped from work release

The Alabama Department of Correction says they are searching for an inmate who left from an assigned job location at around 2:45 Wednesday.

David Eugene Friend was assigned to a job location in Sylacauga, AL in Talladega County.

Friend, 48, is about 5’8″ tall, weighs about 175 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was serving an 18 year sentence at the Childersburg Work Release Center for promoting prison contraband.

If anyone has any information concerning the whereabouts of Friend, you are asked to notify your local law enforcement agency, the facility from which the inmate escaped or call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.