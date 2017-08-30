47th St. William Seafood Festival set for Saturday, Sept. 2 in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The 47th Annual St. William Seafood Festival is set to take place Saturday, September 2nd.

The St. William Seafood Festival began in 1971 under the leadership of the late Father Patrick Murphy and a few dedicated parishioners. It has continued to be the primary fundraiser for the Catholic parish throughout the years.

Local community members come by to enjoy or take home the freshly prepared seafood, and the festival is a draw for out-of-state visitors.

The festival is held at Civitan Park in Guntersville.

Drive Through Hours & Menu

Friday: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 7:30 a.m. until sold out

Cajun boiled shrimp by the pound $15

Frozen Gumbo by the quart $15 (price increased due to market)

Park Dine In Hours & Menu

10:30 a.m. until sold out

Cajun Boiled shrimp by the pound $15

Hot or Frozen Gumbo by the quart $15 (price increased due to market)

Catfish Dinner served with coleslaw & hushpuppies $10

Grilled Chicken Dinner served with coleslaw & hushpuppies $8

Crawfish by the pound $8

Gumbo Pint served hot $8

A la carte items $1 each: Rice, coleslaw, hushpuppies

Find more information at stwilliamchurch.com.