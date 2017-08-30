11th annual Stars Dancing for HEALS event scheduled for November 2nd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 11th Annual Stars Dancing for HEALS will take place on November 2nd at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. The night will include dance routines performed by each Star and their instructor along with professional exhibition dances from instructors at Southern Elegance Dance Studio and Madison Ballroom.

The VBC audience will have the opportunity to select one Star as the ‘Crowd Favorite’ winner with their votes on the night of the event.

These are our brave Stars and their instructors:

Anglier Baker dancing with Roberto Dextre

Cassie Watson Scott dancing with Chris Mohr

Courtney Edmonson dancing with Rick Jones

Javier & Natalie Reto dancing with Hal Reid

Kerry Fehrenbach dancing with Christopher Dawson

Lindsay Chapman dancing with Jonathan Hillman

Secret Star: Teek Patnaik dancing with Cathy Mohr

More information can be found at www.healsinc.org