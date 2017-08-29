× What does the future hold for former J.O. Johnson High property?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Changes are expected at a fixture in Huntsville education.

A community meeting was held Tuesday, where city leaders revealed more about the plans to revitalize the former J.O. Johnson High site, and what it will take to transform the property.

The school closed after more than forty years of educating Huntsville’s youth and is now temporarily home to the city’s Public Safety Training Center.

Soon, leaders say the former campus has great potential become much more, but they need the community, and private investors, to buy in.

The old J.O. Johnson campus holds not only Huntsville history, but Huntsville pride.

“There’s a great legacy. Tons of championships from here,” said Casey Brown, Class of 1989. That’s why many neighbors and alumni came to Johnson on Tuesday, to learn more about its fate.

Planners say after research and input, they learned the community wants to see neighborhood-style changes here including a walkway, a community center, and residential single-family homes.

“The market is demanding for housing that is high quality. Not section 8. Not subsidized,” said Huntsville City Councilman, Devyn Keith.

The Huntsville City Administrator, John Hamilton thinks that, “there’s an opportunity for a mixture of uses. It’s 44 acres so it’s a significant piece of property.”

But Hamilton also made it clear that it will take a public-private partnership to make it happen. In December, the city will request proposals for developers who share a vision that’s still wide open.

“We’re looking for something that is going to help property values appreciate. The property is completely surrounded by residential areas. So the proposals have to be friendly to existing neighbors,” said Hamilton.

Still, there is apprehension among those neighbors, concern about what’s to come and who will reap the benefits.

“There’s a lot of mistrust here. Especially when you come and tell the community what you’re going to do,” explained Casey Brown.

But Brown says he does trust Councilman Devyn Keith, who understands the discomfort.

“This is one of those things that I don’t expect everyone to get it,” said Keith. He urged these people to think about the big picture. “If it’s done correctly, this plan, conceivably, could change the face of northwest Huntsville. And that’s just the first step.”

Neighbor Teressa Burke looks forward to the change. “It’s good to see all of Huntsville grow instead of just a part of it. And if we all grow, it’s going to be a great place.”

Many expressed concerns about the Johnson name, which wasn’t carried over to the new high school, Jemison.

We asked City Administrator Hamilton about memorializing Johnson. He said that will be a part of the plan, along with finding ways to incorporate the Johnson memorabilia the city has.

He said the city will collaborate with the community to do that.