× UNA professor accused of sexual assault in lawsuit remained on $10k-a-month paid leave

There’s another strange turn in the case of a former University of North Alabama professor accused by a student of sexual assault.

UNA Records show David Dickerson was paid more than $70,000 dollars after the alleged assault occurred.

The university is being sued by the woman who claims school officials covered up the alleged assault.

The lawsuit against UNA was filed three weeks ago. It alleges the university failed to act in November 2015, after a student informed school officials that business professor David Dickerson sexually assaulted her on a number of occasions during a university-sponsored trip to Orlando.

UNA responded to the lawsuit, saying the courts are open to those who file lawsuits “for the purpose of extorting money with baseless allegations.”

A few days later the university sent out a second statement. It said that officials investigated the incident at the time and concluded Dickerson had “violated university policy concerning faculty/student relationships.”

The school said Dickerson had been removed from the classroom and ordered to stay away from students. Then the statement noted, he is no longer employed by UNA.

What the school left out of that narrative, was first reported Tuesday by our news partners at AL.com. UNA’s president Ken Kitts told AL.com that UNA had weighed firing Dickerson versus putting him on paid leave.

Kitts told AL.com the school was concerned that any employment action might have required a hearing where affected students would have to testify.

Kitts told AL.com that could have been, “intimidating or emotionally challenging for those students.” So the school put Dickerson on paid leave.

Dickerson was apparently removed from the classroom, but UNA records show he remained on the payroll from the time of the alleged November incident until June of 2016, earning more than $10,000 a month.