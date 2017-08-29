× Team Capsule: Auburn Tigers

Auburn has its quarterback. It’s had a quarterback since Guz Malzahn announced via Twitter on Aug. 14 that Jarrett Stidham, the 21-year-old transfer from Baylor, would be the starters, ending months of debate, teeth-gnashing and wondering. Now, we’ve seen Auburn bubbling with optimism over its QB before, with mixed results (Cam Newton on one end, Jeremy Johnson on the other). With terrific running backs, including Madison Academy’s versatile Kerryon Johnson, the Auburn offense is in good shape if Stidham lives up to his billing. Daniel Carlson is arguably the best kicker in the country. And if the defense keeps improving and plays better against the pass, the sky is the limit. A lot of ifs … but for Auburn fans that’s a better unknown than “Who?”

Head Coach: Gus Malzahn (fifth year at Auburn, 35-18)

Coordinators: Kevin Steele (defense), Chip Lindsey (offense)

Social Media: http://www.auburntigers.com, @AuburnFootball, @CoachGusMalzahn

2016 Record: 8-5 overall, 5-3 in SEC, lost to Oklahoma in Sugar Bowl

2017 Schedule:

Sept. 2 Georgia Southern

Sept. 9 at Clemson

Sept. 16 Mercer

Sept. 23 at Missouri

Sept. 30 Mississippi State

Oct. 7 Ole Miss

Oct. 14 at LSU

Oct. 21 at Arkansas

Oct. 28 Off

Nov. 4 at Texas A&M

Nov. 11 Georgia

Nov. 18 Louisiana-Monroe

Nov. 25 Alabama

Circle The Date: If Auburn is to be a national contender, or even legitimately among the top 10, it’ll be determined on Sept. 9 at Clemson against the defending champs

Top Returnees: K Daniel Carlson, RB Kamryn Pettway, RB Kerryon Johnson, DB Tray Matthews, OL Braden Smith, LB Tre’ Williams

Will Win SEC West If…: The Tigers win the Iron Bowl

What They Said: “Probably the biggest thing that’s standing out to me about this team, that they’re hungry. They’re hungry and they’ve got something to prove. And really the last time I felt this was 2013. So that’s a good comfort for me.” – Gus Malzahn

What We Say: Second in SEC West, Cotton Bowl