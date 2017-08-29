× Recordings reveal harrowing moments before plane makes a hard landing in Madison County

HARVEST, Ala. – A frantic pilot, hoping for help.

That is what you hear in the voice recording from Monday’s plane crash in Madison County.

It’s a scary minute-and-a-half communication between air traffic control and the pilot, trying to make a safe landing.

You can hear the quiver in the pilot’s voice as a controller attempts to direct him to several of the nearest landing strips.

ATC – “10-1 say the nature of your emergency and desires.” Pilot – “I just ran out of gas and I’m looking for an airport. I’m panicking.” ATC – “Alright, 10-4 your heading is good. You’ve got Huntsville at about 12 o’clock and 1, 2 miles. Redstone Army is a little closer. looking at about 11 o’clock, 10 to 11 o’clock in 1-0 miles.” Pilot – “Man, uh. I’m not going to reach the airport.” ATC – “10-1 if you can start a slower right hand turn there’s an airport just below you off your right hand wing now. little behind you maybe about 5 o’clock.” Pilot – “Where’s it at now?” ATC – “Alright 10-1. It looks like it’s just ahead to your right. It’s a turf runway, 2,300 feet by 200 feet wide.”

The runway was within about half a mile, but it was too far for the pilot to get to.

Pilot – “I’m going down.” ATC – “Hey 10-1 that airport is just off your nose now. You’re right above it. 2,300 grass strip runway. 200 feet wide.” Pilot – “I’m going into the f****** trees man.”

Air Traffic Control made one more attempt to get the pilot on track.

ATC – “10-1- roger. looks like the airport is now just off your left hand wing.” Pilot – “I can’t get it. I’m down, I’m down, I’m down.”

There is where the transmission ends for the pilot. The entire conversation only lasted about a minute thirty seconds after he first called out for help.

Air Traffic Control spent the next 10 minutes coordinating Army air craft to fly over the area, in hopes of finding the plane.

The pilot did survive the crash, and was able to keep the air craft from injuring any people or hitting any homes or cars.

The FAA says they’re still investigation the crash at this time.