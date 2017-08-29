× One man rushed to the hospital after being stabbed, Huntsville police investigating

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital.

Just after midnight, police responded to the Citgo gas station at the corner of Patton Lane and Drake Avenue.

They say the victim was stabbed multiple times at a nearby apartment complex, then walked to the convenient store, where he collapsed.

He was rushed to Huntsville hospital in serious condition. Police are now searching for the person who may be responsible.

Police say the victim was not cooperating with the investigation.