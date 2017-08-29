× Muscle Shoals man questioned and released in brother’s shooting death

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – A Colbert County man remains in custody following a shooting Monday night which caused the death of his brother. Investigators at the Muscle Shoals Police Department have been busy gathering facts in the shooting death.

In a news release, Muscle Shoals police state 23-year-old Lonny Lee Logan sustained at least two gun shots wounds Monday night, he was pronounced dead at Shoals Hospital.

The shooting happened at a duplex apartment on Roosevelt Avenue. Police say they got a 9-1-1 call just before 9:30.

Investigators working the case said 27-year-old Michael Demetrious Logan was detained until late Tuesday afternoon for questioning. Police say the case will be presented by the Colbert County District Attorneys Office to an upcoming grand jury.

Sources close to the investigation tell WHNT News 19 the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute between the two brothers. Another source told us the mother was present when the shooting happened.

A resident who lives near the shooting said the Logan’s stayed to themselves. She said this is highly unusual for the neighborhood.