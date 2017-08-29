Madison County man goes from drug rehabilitation to opening Rescue-ology furniture, craft store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - When people overcome the odds of drug addiction, they often want to help others who are in the throes of their own battle. Shane Redman knows this is true.

"I just woke up everyday, on some level, wishing I hadn't," Redman said.

Redman's purpose in life began at a low point in high school.

"I was 16-years-old, on the weekends smoking pot, and it just quickly escalated," Redman explained. "My drug of choice was meth."

Sometimes rock bottom is barbed wire fence, a cold cell and no one to answer your call.

"My mom decided not to come bail me out and I think that was the moment that it really sunk in for me," Redman recalled.

After two failed recovery attempts, Redman enrolled in a program for the third and final time.

"I was so tired of living how I was living," Redman said.

Through breaking his addiction, Redman said the Lord restored his soul. A growing faith and the love of a family made all the difference.

"I don't really know how I would have made it without family or community, or people who constantly, every day, paid attention to me, checked in on me, built me up," Redman said.

Now, Redman is passionate about people who don't have a support system. He's a co-owner of Rescue-ology, located on Highway 72 East in Huntsville. It's a boutique of rescued remnants of the past for resale.

"We don't do Rescue-ology because we love furniture, or we don't do it for the money," Redman explained. "We do it because we know we're called to love people. It's kind of how God works in us. We take old, broken, ugly pieces of furniture and we make them new again."

A creative way for Redman to make his journey on the high road now his only high in life. Redman's hope for Rescue-ology is to fund a ministry someday. He is currently enrolled in Moody Bible Institute in the biblical studies program.