Houston furniture store offers comfy place to shelter from flooding

HOUSTON, Tx. – Hurricane Harvey has brought massive amounts of damage and flooding to areas near the western Gulf coast.

It has also brought an outpouring of support and aid for those in need.

One chain of furniture stores in the Houston area has opened up two of their warehouse show rooms to help shelter those without a place to go.

Gallery Furniture Grand Parkway is the newest and largest Mattress Mack store in the Houston area. According to their mission statement, they hoped the store would be a family destination with a positive impact on the community.

Our GF N FRWY & GF Grand Parkway locations are open for those in need.If you can safely join us, we invite you for free food & safe shelter. pic.twitter.com/NqNdLo2iIP — Gallery Furniture (@GFToday) August 27, 2017

The owners of the store tweeted that two of their “stores are open for those in need. If you can safely join us, we invite you for shelter and food. God Bless.”

The store is always home to tropical birds, exotic animals and a 30,000-gallon aquarium. They also have a partnership with a local non-profit to have an on-site greenhouse and gift shop that provides jobs for hard-working adults with special needs.