High School Football Matchups: Week 1

Week 1 is upon us and every game counts towards your record.

Here’s a list of games involving local high school teams, starting Thursday, August 31, through Friday, September 1.

Thursday 8/31

Lee @ Grissom (Milton Frank Stadium)

Gardendale @ James Clemens

East Limestone @ West Limestone

Rogers @ Lauderdale County

Friday 9/1

Hazel Green @ Buckhorn

Austin @ Bob Jones

Decatur @ Huntsville (Milton Frank Stadium)

Athens @ Sparkman

Arab @ Albertville

Westminster Christian @ Brewer

Scottsboro @ Fort Payne

Lawrence County @ Hartselle

Spain Park @ Muscle Shoals

Wilson @ West Point

Boaz @ JB Pennington

Collinsville @ Crossville

Douglas @ DAR

Etowah @ Madison County

Oneonta @ Guntersville

Ardmore @ Elkmont

Brooks @ Fayette County

Tanner @ Jemison (Louis Crews Stadium)

Russellville @ Deshler

JP2 @ Curry

Cullman @ North Jackson

New Hope @ Randolph

Sylvania @ Sardis

Central Florence @ Phillips Bear Creek

Falkville @ Danville

Priceville @ West Morgan

Brindlee Mountain @ Holly Pond

Fyffe @ Geraldine

Cedar Bluff @ North Sand Mountain

Locust Fork @ Pisgah

Plainview @ Sand Rock

Colbert County @ Sheffield

Colbert Heights @ Phil Campbell

Fairview @ East Lawrence

Valley Head @ Ider

Gaylesville @ Section

Hatton @ RA Hubbard

Cherokee @ Mars Hill

Red Bay @ Tharptown

Asbury @ Woodville

Collinwood (TN) @ Shoals Christian

Brilliant @ Vina

Waterloo @ Lynn