High School Football Matchups: Week 1
Week 1 is upon us and every game counts towards your record.
Here’s a list of games involving local high school teams, starting Thursday, August 31, through Friday, September 1.
Thursday 8/31
Lee @ Grissom (Milton Frank Stadium)
Gardendale @ James Clemens
East Limestone @ West Limestone
Rogers @ Lauderdale County
Friday 9/1
Hazel Green @ Buckhorn
Austin @ Bob Jones
Decatur @ Huntsville (Milton Frank Stadium)
Athens @ Sparkman
Arab @ Albertville
Westminster Christian @ Brewer
Scottsboro @ Fort Payne
Lawrence County @ Hartselle
Spain Park @ Muscle Shoals
Wilson @ West Point
Boaz @ JB Pennington
Collinsville @ Crossville
Douglas @ DAR
Etowah @ Madison County
Oneonta @ Guntersville
Ardmore @ Elkmont
Brooks @ Fayette County
Tanner @ Jemison (Louis Crews Stadium)
Russellville @ Deshler
JP2 @ Curry
Cullman @ North Jackson
New Hope @ Randolph
Sylvania @ Sardis
Central Florence @ Phillips Bear Creek
Falkville @ Danville
Priceville @ West Morgan
Brindlee Mountain @ Holly Pond
Fyffe @ Geraldine
Cedar Bluff @ North Sand Mountain
Locust Fork @ Pisgah
Plainview @ Sand Rock
Colbert County @ Sheffield
Colbert Heights @ Phil Campbell
Fairview @ East Lawrence
Valley Head @ Ider
Gaylesville @ Section
Hatton @ RA Hubbard
Cherokee @ Mars Hill
Red Bay @ Tharptown
Asbury @ Woodville
Collinwood (TN) @ Shoals Christian
Brilliant @ Vina
Waterloo @ Lynn