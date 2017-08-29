Harvey heads inland Wednesday bringing rain and a threat of strong storms

Tropical Storm Harvey remains a threat to the Texas/Louisiana coastline through early Wednesday when it makes a second landfall near Lake Charles. Harvey finally moves away from southeast Texas, but the trek north and east toward the Tennessee Valley brings heavy rain and a risk of some strong thunderstorms.

Deep tropical moisture surging northward tonight keeps it warm and very humid. Clouds thicken, and rain begins as spotty showers as early as 5 to 9 AM. More widespread, heavy, soaking rain and thunderstorms move in by midday. As much as 1 to 2 inches of rain are likely around North Alabama and Southern Tennessee through Wednesday evening.

Waves of rainy, stormy weather: We have a very wet 72 hours ahead of us, but it will not rain the whole time. Here are the windows of time that look wettest for the Tennessee Valley:

Wednesday: 9 AM to 6 PM

Thursday: good chance of ‘scattered’ showers/storms between and 11 AM

Thursday: 11 AM to 8 PM (some severe storms may be possible)

Friday: spotty early AM, more widespread from 10 AM to 6 PM

Saturday: most of the rain moves out early in the day; isolated showers in the afternoon

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a risk of severe storms around here on Thursday. We’ll be watching closely!

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

How much rain should you expect? Rainfall ranges from around 1-2” on the low end to as much as 5” on the high end around North and Central Alabama as well as Middle Tennessee through early Saturday morning. Individual model runs showing a lot of specific information will flip-flop some, but this will be a good soaking area-wide.

Since we’ve had a period of drier weather, flash flooding is not as likely as it was in the early part of August; however, be on your toes for all types of weather alerts through the end of the week! This system brings a limited (but real) risk of severe storms and a limited (but real) threat of some flooding.

Looking for more details about the forecast through the next week? They’re always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!