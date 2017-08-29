Getting Results, Meridianville yard gets cleaned up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. - Last Friday, we took you to a Madison County home - tucked behind a mountain of trash in the front yard. The trash in at the Steger Road home was so high some people could barely see the house behind it. And neighbors reached out to us to take action.

But when we went out there today, it was a completely different sight.

“Well, that was as big a mess as I've ever seen,” says Madison County District 1 Commissioner Roger Jones.

From some angles the trash in the yard actually hid the house. People driving by were slowing down just to get a better look at it.

Today it looks much different. You can actually see the house!

After our story ran Friday night, we’re told the mortgage company got someone back out here to clean the mess up. Jones says apparently it was the same group of people who emptied the house out and threw the trash in the yard that showed up on Monday.

They decided that it would be a good idea to push the trash across the street and into the ditch on someone else's property.

Jones says by the time they got there, the road was completely blocked, traffic was backed up in each direction and a few of the drivers were about to take matters into their own hands. He says that's when they realized the county was going to have to step in and make certain this got resolved.

“So we were able to get him stopped and I made a deal with him, if he would push the stuff where we could reach it from the road, we would haul it,” Jones explained. He further required the man to pick up debris that flew out of his uncovered truck as some of the trash was being hauled to a landfill. He is also supposed to finish cleaning up the yard.

Jones and his crew also cleaned out the ditch on the other side of the road. And that's about where it stands now.

The yard's not exactly spic-and-span, but it sure looks better than it did last week. Maybe our story helped a little but Jones and his folks had been working on this for days before we got involved. And we’ve got to give credit where it's due.

By the way, Jones says he'll be following up with the guy who made the mess to make certain the yard is raked clean. We also spoke with the previous owner of the house who wanted it made clear, he didn't make that mess. Both he and Jones say it was the mortgage company that hired the crew that created all the problems.