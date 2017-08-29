Former Etowah County teacher arrested, charged with being sexually involved with student

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – An Etowah County teacher has been arrested and charged with being sexually involved with a student.

“Sonya Ann Wilks Bailey, 51, of Arab, was arrested Monday, August 28, and is charged with one count of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student, one count of second degree sodomy and one count of second degree rape, all are felonies,” investigator Brandi Fuller said.

Bailey’s accused of sending sexually explicit pictures, and engaging in sexual acts with a student while she was a teacher.

Etowah County Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby said, “Mrs. Bailey resignation was accepted by the Etowah County Board of Education on August 28th. Her resignation was accepted after these allegations came to light. We are fully cooperating with the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office in this case.”

“This type of ridiculous behavior is completely uncalled for by someone who was trusted by the community to teach our kids,” Sheriff Todd Entrekin said.

Bailey was booked into the Etowah County Detention Center on $60,000 property bond. As a condition of her bond Bailey is to report to Community Corrections and have no contact with the victim or their family.