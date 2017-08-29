× Early morning house fire in Huntsville displaces a homeowner and her pet

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A homeowner and her pet are displaced, after an early morning house fire.

Around 1:30 Tuesday morning, Huntsville firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Rison Avenue.

When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home.

The homeowner was able to escape, but firefighters had to go inside the home and save her dog.

It took crews about 10 minutes to put out the flames.

There is fire damage to one room and smoke damage throughout the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.