Alabama A&M hopes to spoil UAB’s return to the field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- It's been two years since UAB played a football game but on Saturday, the Blazers will make their return to the field. The battle to bring back the program made national headlines and now, they have a chance to continue writing their feel-good, Cinderella story.

The only thing standing in the Blazers' way is Alabama A&M.

Bulldogs head coach James Spady is entering his fourth year at the helm and says this is the most excited he's ever been about a team. He believes this 2017 squad is the best he's had on The Hill thus far. While he respects the Blazers' story, Spady doesn't want to become a chapter. He's focused on leaving Legion Field with a win.

"We don't wanna be somebody's whipping boy for lack of better term," says Spady. "That's really what this is about. This is a party for them and our motivation is to spoil the party. And no disrespect to UAB, I have a tremendous amount of respect for coach (Bill) Clark and they'll be ready to play football. It'll be our job to make sure we spoil their good time."

Kickoff is on September 2nd at 2:30. The game will air on WHNT.