Tropical Storm Irma could develop by Tuesday

We’re heading into the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, which is usually most active from late August through early October, and we’re definitely seeing an uptick in activity.

While Harvey will continue to bring rainfall to the coast of Texas through Wednesday, another tropical storm could develop off the East Coast. A tropical disturbance currently off the coast of South Carolina is forecast to become Tropical Depression Ten within the next 24 hours.

While the disturbance isn’t yet showing the organization required for it to be deemed a tropical depression, it is still packing a punch. This potential tropical cyclone is already producing sustained winds of 40 mph and has been causing rough surf along the Carolina Coast since Sunday. For this reason the National Hurricane Center has already started issuing advisories along the coast.

The disturbance likely becomes Tropical Storm Irma Tuesday. The storm will hug the coast of North Carolina Tuesday before moving out to sea by Wednesday.

The latest advisory in full from the National Hurricane Center is below: