× Tennessee Valley groups need your assistance to help Houston

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Multiple north Alabama efforts are ramping up efforts to get resources to Texas.

One such group is the United Methodist Disaster Relief Warehouse.

Director Ray Crump says as the flood waters go down, each house will become an incubator for mildew and mold. They are calling for supplies:

Box Fans (To dry out houses following flooding)

25’ heavy duty extension cords (To move the fans around inside homes)

2 & 3 gallon garden sprayers (to fight mildew and mold)

Flat billed shovels (removal of mud, wet carpet, pads, sheet rock, insulation, etc.)

Rakes (removal of tree limbs, leaves and muck from inside home and yards)

Wheel barrows (2 wheeled, so they will not turn over going to the street)

You may find these on sale at your local stores, and bring them to the United Methodist Disaster Relief Warehouse at 3220 Highway 31 South, Building F, Decatur, AL 35603.

Or make a donation by PayPal or mail a donation to U. M. Disaster Relief Warehouse, P.O. Box 1133, Decatur, AL 35602. For more information you can visit their website or call them at 256-341-9961.

Another group is the Limestone County Baptist Disaster Relief Association.

Coordinator Bob Lovell tells WHNT News 19 that the BDRA has camps around the state, and their Montgomery headquarters remains in constant contact with the BDRA in Texas to know what is needed and when.

“We’re going to send a number of feeding units to start with, to feed the displaced people,” Lovell said.

They have trailers with mobile kitchens, gas, and generators so they can work autonomously. He says it’s a sustained effort, with weeks of resources planned.

“We’ll send, later, mud-out clean-up units, that sort of thing, to help the people there dealing with this disaster,” he said.

If you are wanting to donate, there are multiple ways to help. Lovell said you can donate here, and 100% of the proceeds will go straight to the victims in Texas.

If you are wanting to send a check please write Disaster Relief in the memo line and write the check to:

Baptist Association

14477 Baptist Camp Rd.

Harvest, AL 35749 LimestoneAssociation14477Camp Rd.Harvest, AL 35749 Or call 256-232-0017 Funds will be used to send our disaster relief teams to Texas to do things like mass feeding, mud out of flooded homes, chainsaw crews, mobile laundry/shower units, along with assisting victims with repairs in the event they do not have insurance to help them.

You can visit www.namb.net/dr will give you some more info on what all they have to offer, you can also visit SBC Disaster Relief on Facebook.