Scottsboro Police officers are selling t-shirts to raise money for childhood cancer

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — Scottsboro Police officers are serving the community in a different way. They’re selling t-shirts to raise money for childhood cancer.

Police officers get out every day to do what they swore they would: protect and serve. In Scottsboro, the officers there added another way to serve. “It’s just an opportunity for us to be involved with people on a different level, not necessarily because a crime has occurred,” explained Lieutenant Erik Dohring.

For the third year, the department is selling t-shirts to raise money for childhood cancer. All of the proceeds go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Sadye’s Fund, a local non-profit organization that helps sick children.

Shirts are $10. You can buy them at the Scottsboro Police Department Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. The department has shirt sizes from infant to adult available.

For the officers, it’s a win-win. They’re able to help kids in need and serve the community on another level.

The shirts are available now through the end of September.