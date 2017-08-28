× Overnight fire displaces two Huntsville homeowners

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Just after midnight, Huntsville firefighters responded to the 2300 block of Clovis Road.

When crews arrived, they could see smoke coming from the home. They were able to put the fire out in minutes. There was damage to one room and the flooring of the home, but two people were able to make it out safely.

Firefighters say the flames started in the crawl space of the home, then spread to a wall.

Authorities are still investigating.