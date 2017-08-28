Mill Creek Elementary uses “house systems” to ease growing student population

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Mill Creek Elementary is the largest elementary school in the Madison school district with just under 1,000 students. For the second year, Mill Creek has implemented the "house system" to make their large school feel much smaller.

"We have a house system here at Mill Creek," said sixth grade teacher, Melanie Coleman. "There are 6 different houses, and today our kindergartners are getting to draw for their houses."

Based on the 6 character traits--trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship--all students will belong to a "house" during their time at Mill Creek.

Coleman says the system helps in more ways than one.

"It gives such a large school a smaller atmosphere," said Coleman. "It gives students a connection that they wouldn't have with an entire student body of over 900 students."

Mill Creek is the largest school in the district, just behind James Clemens and Bob Jones high schools. The "house system" keeps it from feeling that big.

Houses are a mix of all grades and all ages.

"I see the sixth graders coming stepping up and becoming leaders to the younger students who they would not have connections with...without the house system," said Coleman.

Now these kindergartners can call their house...their second home.