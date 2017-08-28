Huntsville Councilman Will Culver ordered to pay fine for “minor violation” of ethics laws

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Alabama Ethics Commission voted earlier this month to impose a $100 penalty against Huntsville City Councilman Will Culver for a “minor” ethics violation, according to commission records.

The commission operates largely in secret and a commission spokesperson told WHNT News 19 today that it couldn’t provide any details about the claim against Culver. The administrative penalty followed a review of the case by the Madison County District Attorney’s office.

Madison County DA Rob Broussard said the commission asked his office for a review he agreed with the commission that an administrative penalty, and no criminal charge, was appropriate.

The commission document from its Aug. 16 meeting, shows in June it found Culver had committed a “minor” violation of the Alabama Ethics Law and at that time the commission unanimously approved an administrative resolution of the case. Then it sent it to Broussard’s office.

The record shows the commission again voted unanimously to order the $100 penalty and that the payment should be made by Aug. 26.

Culver had previously denied any behavior that would compromise his office, the city, his values or his ethics.

He did not respond to WHNT News 19’s request for comment on the commission’s decision.