Harold Cowley isn’t giving up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Harold Cowley is not giving in to the cards he was dealt. He has Parkinson's Disease.

After failing a doctor's skills test, he could have given up, but he didn't. He joined Rock Steady Boxing at Bender's Gym in Decatur. After working hard for several months, he passed the skills test and even returned to driving.

The class Cowley is taking is designed for Parkinson's patients and all of them are making progress in dealing with the disease that takes a severe toll on so many.

If you have questions about the class at Bender's you can call them at 256-353-9997.