Guntersville city leaders are calling the community to give back on 9/11

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — In two weeks we will pause to remember and reflect on the 16 years since the terror attacks of September 11, 2001. This year, leaders in Guntersville are hoping people will step up to remember the service and sacrifice of so many on that day.

Congress designated September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance in 2009. Just as Americans united and rose to service after the attacks, such is the same goal for this year’s anniversary. Guntersville city leaders are encouraging all community members to step up to serve on September 11.

“It could be a large service project helping a non-profit, it could be as small as helping your neighbor. Just do something to help somebody,” explained Mayor Leigh Dollar.

It could be a small act of service like mowing your neighbor’s yard, or a large project like cleaning a neighborhood. Dollar is encouraging residents to do their part as a tribute to the people who rose up to serve after the attacks. “Anything to help. We’re just encouraging people to give back.”

Church groups, organizations, families, or individuals are all welcome to participate. “If there’s any big project that a group would like to help with, please call City Hall and we’ll certainly put you in the right direction,” Dollar said. You can reach City Hall at (256) 571-7560.

The day is a tribute to the response Americans showed all those years ago. “We want to remember them by giving back to the community as so many people did that day,” Dollar said.