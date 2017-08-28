× Gov. Ivey sends National Guard resources to aid in Harvey aftermath

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey has authorized the Alabama National Guard to send two CH-47 Chinook Helicopters and two UH-60M medical aircraft with crews to assist in Hurricane Harvey rescue and recovery efforts underway in Texas.

“One of the hallmarks of the American spirit is the desire to help each other when disaster strikes,” Governor Ivey said. “Alabama is proud to help our friends in Texas through lending our National Guard resources and offering our prayers and continued support in the days of recovery which lie ahead.”